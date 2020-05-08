Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is down -7.23% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.31, with weekly volatility at 4.88% and ATR at 1.22. The COG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.06 and a $27.42 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.18 million, which was 88.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.70M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.55% on 05/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $19.78 before closing at $20.29. COG’s previous close was $19.98 while the outstanding shares total 426.17M. The firm has a beta of 0.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.30, and a growth ratio of 0.48.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COG, the company has in raw cash 214.44 million on their books with 175.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 541789000 million total, with 387177000 million as their total liabilities.

COG were able to record 56.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 654000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 204.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation recorded a total of 386.46 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -66.04% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.38%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 300.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 86.4 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 426.17M with the revenue now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COG attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President, Marketing, HUTTON JEFFREY W sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.32, for a total value of 3,664,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President & CEO, DINGES DAN O now bought 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,951. Also, Chairman, President & CEO, DINGES DAN O bought 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 16. The shares were price at an average price of 16.28 per share, with a total market value of 272,771. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BEST RHYS J now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,968. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

13 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.07.