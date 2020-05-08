At New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.12, with weekly volatility at 9.66% and ATR at 0.77. The NRZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.91 and a $17.66 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.12 million, which was 78.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 14.85M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.51% on 05/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.12 before closing at $6.49. NRZ’s previous close was $6.27 while the outstanding shares total 432.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.65,.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company New Residential Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

NRZ were able to record -1.62 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 275.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.62 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New Residential Investment Corp. recorded a total of 714.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.29% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 29.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 214.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 500.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 432.70M with the revenue now reading 0.55 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NRZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NRZ attractive?

In related news, Director, Sloves Andrew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,273. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, LENEHAN PAMELA F now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,310. Also, Director, Sloves Andrew bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.00 per share, with a total market value of 11,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Tyson Alan L. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Residential Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NRZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.35.