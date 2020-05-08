Analysts Turn Mixed On Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR), Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX)

The shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Outperform the LAMR stock while also putting a $93 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $91. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 86. Imperial Capital was of a view that LAMR is Outperform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that LAMR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.90.

The shares of the company added by 18.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $62.375 while ending the day at $63.45. During the trading session, a total of 3.96 million shares were traded which represents a -254.01% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. LAMR had ended its last session trading at $53.59. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) currently has a market cap of $6.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.71, with a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LAMR 52-week low price stands at $30.89 while its 52-week high price is $96.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) generated 26.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.63%. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has the potential to record 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.20 and traded between $0.19 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.1895 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2565. The stock has a high of $1.30 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.48%, as 5.56M LAMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.64% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.01% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $4,081,831.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,436,356 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lilis Energy Inc. which are valued at $248,490. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lilis Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 46,059 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,104,523 shares and is now valued at $191,082. Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.