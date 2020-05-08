Analysts Turn Mixed On JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD), Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

The shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Neutral the JELD stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $9.50. The stock was given Underperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. The Benchmark Company was of a view that JELD is Buy in its latest report on February 05, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that JELD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.91.

The shares of the company added by 8.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.56 while ending the day at $12.34. During the trading session, a total of 719478.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. JELD had ended its last session trading at $11.41. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JELD 52-week low price stands at $6.06 while its 52-week high price is $27.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The JELD-WEN Holding Inc. generated 229.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -246.15%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. BofA/Merrill also rated RDN as Reiterated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that RDN could surge by 31.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.07% to reach $22.27/share. It started the day trading at $15.59 and traded between $14.37 and $15.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDN’s 50-day SMA is 15.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.97. The stock has a high of $26.32 for the year while the low is $9.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.70%, as 6.66M JELD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of Radian Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RDN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -289,128 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,777,288 shares of RDN, with a total valuation of $243,165,880. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more RDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $210,447,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Radian Group Inc. shares by 3.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,307,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -547,891 shares of Radian Group Inc. which are valued at $172,325,870. In the same vein, Putnam Investment Management LLC decreased its Radian Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 109,266 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,140,265 shares and is now valued at $118,366,432. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Radian Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.