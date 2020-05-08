Analysts Turn Mixed On Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)

The shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essent Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Overweight the ESNT stock while also putting a $57.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 19, 2018. Compass Point was of a view that ESNT is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that ESNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.32.

The shares of the company added by 10.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.90 while ending the day at $28.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 12.52% incline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. ESNT had ended its last session trading at $26.23. Essent Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $3.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 1.42. ESNT 52-week low price stands at $17.52 while its 52-week high price is $55.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.75%. Essent Group Ltd. has the potential to record 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.26% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.225 and traded between $10.1207 and $10.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THMO’s 50-day SMA is 5.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.45. The stock has a high of $14.18 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 100270.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 56.90%, as 157,324 ESNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 103.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 125.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more THMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 58,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 183,261 shares of THMO, with a total valuation of $641,414. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… meanwhile bought more THMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,423 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. which are valued at $50,481. In the same vein, Zacks Investment Management, Inc. decreased its ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,419 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,419 shares and is now valued at $36,467. Following these latest developments, around 12.10% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.