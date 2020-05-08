Analysts Turn Mixed On Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA), AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

The shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Macro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BMA is Hold in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BMA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.20.

The shares of the company added by 9.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.955 while ending the day at $17.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -206.82% decline from the average session volume which is 408980.0 shares. BMA had ended its last session trading at $16.38. BMA 52-week low price stands at $13.59 while its 52-week high price is $77.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.63%. Banco Macro S.A. has the potential to record 10.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on May 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.87% to reach $21.40/share. It started the day trading at $9.49 and traded between $8.00 and $8.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXGN’s 50-day SMA is 9.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.47. The stock has a high of $25.16 for the year while the low is $7.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.88%, as 1.40M BMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of AxoGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 538.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.23% over the last six months.

This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,978,578 shares of AXGN, with a total valuation of $62,177,211. Consonance Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more AXGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,058,414 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AxoGen Inc. shares by 0.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,298,718 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,833 shares of AxoGen Inc. which are valued at $23,906,667. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AxoGen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,492 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,805,487 shares and is now valued at $18,777,065. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of AxoGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.