Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC), KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViacomCBS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to In-line the VIAC stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that VIAC is Outperform in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that VIAC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.84.

The shares of the company added by 10.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.22 while ending the day at $16.42. During the trading session, a total of 29.78 million shares were traded which represents a -97.34% decline from the average session volume which is 15.09 million shares. VIAC had ended its last session trading at $14.88. ViacomCBS Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.15, with a beta of 1.82. ViacomCBS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VIAC 52-week low price stands at $10.10 while its 52-week high price is $53.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViacomCBS Inc. generated 632.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.24%. ViacomCBS Inc. has the potential to record 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.26% to reach $18.38/share. It started the day trading at $14.00 and traded between $12.215 and $12.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KAR’s 50-day SMA is 14.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.23. The stock has a high of $28.61 for the year while the low is $9.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.82%, as 7.37M VIAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.77% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.67, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 859,760 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,783,023 shares of KAR, with a total valuation of $177,396,276. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $130,312,140 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by 18.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,356,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,447,338 shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. which are valued at $112,272,888. In the same vein, First Manhattan Co. increased its KAR Auction Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,065 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,752,867 shares and is now valued at $81,034,404. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.