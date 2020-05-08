Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $41 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uber Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Buy the UBER stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. JP Morgan was of a view that UBER is Overweight in its latest report on January 31, 2020. UBS thinks that UBER is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.00.

The shares of the company added by 11.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.58 while ending the day at $30.93. During the trading session, a total of 52.07 million shares were traded which represents a -31.62% decline from the average session volume which is 39.56 million shares. UBER had ended its last session trading at $27.82. Uber Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 UBER 52-week low price stands at $13.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Uber Technologies Inc. generated 10.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -253.12%. Uber Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Goldman also rated CCOI as Upgrade on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $84 suggesting that CCOI could down by -8.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.35% to reach $72.40/share. It started the day trading at $87.58 and traded between $78.34 and $78.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCOI’s 50-day SMA is 83.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.08. The stock has a high of $92.96 for the year while the low is $53.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.93%, as 2.39M UBER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.69% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 469.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CCOI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -277,825 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,930,757 shares of CCOI, with a total valuation of $486,144,151. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CCOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $378,362,044 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,588,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,334 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. which are valued at $294,138,361. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,863 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,264,112 shares and is now valued at $103,619,261. Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.