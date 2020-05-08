Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that CCO is Neutral in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Barclays thinks that CCO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.07.

The shares of the company added by 13.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.739 while ending the day at $0.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a 48.21% incline from the average session volume which is 3.69 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $0.76. CCO 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $5.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 371.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.31%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.76% to reach $12.73/share. It started the day trading at $12.81 and traded between $11.4999 and $11.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CC’s 50-day SMA is 10.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.73. The stock has a high of $31.12 for the year while the low is $7.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.99%, as 15.95M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.82% of The Chemours Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 747,116 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,300,333 shares of CC, with a total valuation of $206,673,954. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $133,795,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Chemours Company shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,007,594 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -401,121 shares of The Chemours Company which are valued at $115,377,359. In the same vein, Sessa Capital IM LP decreased its The Chemours Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,876,864 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,086,331 shares and is now valued at $80,595,756. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of The Chemours Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.