Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.31.

The shares of the company added by 8.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.842 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 541955.0 shares were traded which represents a 38.62% incline from the average session volume which is 882920.0 shares. CTXR had ended its last session trading at $0.85. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CTXR 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.50.

The Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 2.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. JP Morgan also rated ATRA as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that ATRA could surge by 67.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.65% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.26 and traded between $8.67 and $9.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRA’s 50-day SMA is 8.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.81. The stock has a high of $35.81 for the year while the low is $4.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.88%, as 10.23M CTXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.80% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,308,900 shares of ATRA, with a total valuation of $70,708,739. Maverick Capital Ltd. meanwhile sold more ATRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,196,248 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by 2.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,648,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,853 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $39,559,331. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,819 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,786,927 shares and is now valued at $32,226,749. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.