Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has a beta of 1.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.99, with weekly volatility at 6.77% and ATR at 0.46. The MDRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.56 and a $12.02 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.52% on 05/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.53 before closing at $5.88. Intraday shares traded counted 2.09 million, which was 13.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.41M. MDRX’s previous close was $5.52 while the outstanding shares total 170.00M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $999.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MDRX, the company has in raw cash 137.54 million on their books with 387.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 841262000 million total, with 1210690000 million as their total liabilities.

MDRX were able to record -84.18 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -47.26 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 46.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. recorded a total of 450.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.51%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MDRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MDRX attractive?

In related news, EVP and CAO, Farley Brian sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.01, for a total value of 168,305. As the sale deal closes, the President & CFO, Poulton Richard J. now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 111,000. Also, CEO, Black Paul bought 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 7.47 per share, with a total market value of 252,190. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Olis Dennis now holds 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 453,532. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

6 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MDRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.06.