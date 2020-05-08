2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. Northcoast was of a view that GT is Neutral in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that GT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.39.

The shares of the company added by 9.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.2284 while ending the day at $6.72. During the trading session, a total of 7.4 million shares were traded which represents a -4.59% decline from the average session volume which is 7.08 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $6.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GT 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $18.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 971.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.67%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on June 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is now rated as Outperform. Chardan Capital Markets also rated VBLT as Downgrade on March 09, 2018, with its price target of $3 suggesting that VBLT could surge by 67.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.47% to reach $3.95/share. It started the day trading at $1.39 and traded between $1.26 and $1.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBLT’s 50-day SMA is 1.2945 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2829. The stock has a high of $1.64 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 175910.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -58.85%, as 72,387 GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 154.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Heights Capital Management, Inc. sold more VBLT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -18.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Heights Capital Management, Inc. selling -156,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 667,752 shares of VBLT, with a total valuation of $901,465. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more VBLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $846,723 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares by 13.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 362,005 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 41,937 shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which are valued at $488,707. Following these latest developments, around 26.73% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.