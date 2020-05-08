2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK), Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

The shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Slack Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Buy the WORK stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $25. Wells Fargo was of a view that WORK is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that WORK is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.83.

The shares of the company added by 8.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $27.90 while ending the day at $29.95. During the trading session, a total of 20.69 million shares were traded which represents a -32.02% decline from the average session volume which is 15.67 million shares. WORK had ended its last session trading at $27.63. Slack Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 WORK 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $42.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Slack Technologies Inc. generated 499.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Slack Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Goldman also rated GLNG as Upgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that GLNG could surge by 63.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.59% to reach $17.43/share. It started the day trading at $6.31 and traded between $5.91 and $6.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLNG’s 50-day SMA is 7.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.80. The stock has a high of $20.94 for the year while the low is $4.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.81%, as 8.85M WORK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.23% of Golar LNG Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. bought more GLNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. purchasing 293,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,079,903 shares of GLNG, with a total valuation of $87,309,636.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Golar LNG Limited shares by 6.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,457,657 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 552,395 shares of Golar LNG Limited which are valued at $66,646,337. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Golar LNG Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 406,702 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,426,305 shares and is now valued at $34,879,283. Following these latest developments, around 46.50% of Golar LNG Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.