2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.10.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.27 while ending the day at $2.40. During the trading session, a total of 678011.0 shares were traded which represents a -67.29% decline from the average session volume which is 405290.0 shares. PHIO had ended its last session trading at $2.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 PHIO 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $28.05.

The Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 6.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$4.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.06%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. DA Davidson also rated FLWS as Downgrade on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that FLWS could down by -0.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.03% to reach $22.17/share. It started the day trading at $22.23 and traded between $20.68 and $22.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLWS’s 50-day SMA is 15.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.23. The stock has a high of $21.35 for the year while the low is $11.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.51%, as 3.40M PHIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.78% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.94, while the P/B ratio is 3.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 735.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more FLWS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -69,009 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,554,772 shares of FLWS, with a total valuation of $33,799,634. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC meanwhile bought more FLWS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,338,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares by 2.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,747,556 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -40,868 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. which are valued at $23,120,166. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 703 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,583,001 shares and is now valued at $20,943,103. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.