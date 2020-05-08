2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV), Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

The shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Supervielle S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SUPV is Underperform in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SUPV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.60.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.61 while ending the day at $1.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -79.17% decline from the average session volume which is 686810.0 shares. SUPV had ended its last session trading at $1.65. SUPV 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $9.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.04%. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $1.24 and traded between $1.10 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASNA’s 50-day SMA is 1.7517 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.5896. The stock has a high of $30.00 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.30%, as 2.56M SUPV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.04% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 469.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Stadium Capital Management LLC sold more ASNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Stadium Capital Management LLC selling -1 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 961,557 shares of ASNA, with a total valuation of $1,336,564. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more ASNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,104,725 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sapience Investments LLC increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by 46.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 728,369 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 231,820 shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. which are valued at $1,012,433. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 53,817 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 695,694 shares and is now valued at $967,015. Following these latest developments, around 11.83% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.