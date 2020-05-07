Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.91, and a growth ratio of 1.94. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.46, with weekly volatility at 7.94% and ATR at 0.81. The VIVO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $13.31 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.83% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.04 before closing at $14.65. Intraday shares traded counted 2.33 million, which was -209.35% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 753.64K. VIVO’s previous close was $12.98 while the outstanding shares total 43.34M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Meridian Bioscience Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $634.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VIVO, the company has in raw cash 68.56 million on their books with 1.33 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 152432000 million total, with 34853000 million as their total liabilities.

VIVO were able to record 4.95 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 6.16 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Meridian Bioscience Inc. recorded a total of 47.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 19.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 27.44 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 43.34M with the revenue now reading 0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.06 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VIVO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VIVO attractive?

In related news, Director, Williams Felicia bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.02, for a total value of 9,331. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Kenny John P. now bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 173,541. Also, Exec VP & CFO, Baldasare Bryan T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.97 per share, with a total market value of 13,936. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, McIlwraith John now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Meridian Bioscience Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VIVO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.00.