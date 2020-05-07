Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.53, with weekly volatility at 2.31% and ATR at 2.61. The WCN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $70.87 and a $105.17 high. Intraday shares traded counted 973821.0, which was 36.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.54M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.24% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $86.14 before closing at $90.81. WCN’s previous close was $86.29 while the outstanding shares total 271.41M. The firm has a beta of 0.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.27, and a growth ratio of 5.67.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Waste Connections Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WCN, the company has in raw cash 326.74 million on their books with 26.62 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1130598000 million total, with 1007228000 million as their total liabilities.

WCN were able to record 874.46 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 19.25 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.54 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Waste Connections Inc. recorded a total of 1.36 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.36% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 814.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 547.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 271.41M with the revenue now reading 0.51 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.63 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WCN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WCN attractive?

In related news, Executive VP Engineering, LITTLE JAMES sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 99.28, for a total value of 297,840. As the sale deal closes, the Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec, Shea Patrick James now sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 882,039. Also, Director, HARLAN MICHAEL W sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 97.26 per share, with a total market value of 1,030,925. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President and CIO, HANSEN ERIC now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 521,380. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

13 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waste Connections Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WCN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $98.70.