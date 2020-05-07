U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) is down -3.08% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) previous close was $3.75 while the outstanding shares total 37.41M. The firm has a beta of 2.19. PRTS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.66% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.56 before closing at $4.00. Intraday shares traded counted 707806.0, which was -210.81% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 227.73K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.07, with weekly volatility at 10.98% and ATR at 0.27. The PRTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.92 and a $3.83 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $140.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRTS, the company has in raw cash 2.27 million on their books with 1.37 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 62373000 million total, with 59946000 million as their total liabilities.

PRTS were able to record 717000.0 as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 242000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of 6.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. recorded a total of 62.96 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.68% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.03%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 41.77 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 21.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.41M with the revenue now reading -0.71 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRTS attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Peker Lev sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.30, for a total value of 53,188. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BARNES JIM now bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,999. Also, Director, Khazani Sol bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 2.20 per share, with a total market value of 44,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BARNES JIM now holds 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,763. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.40%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.00.