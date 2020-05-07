Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glu Mobile Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Underweight the GLUU stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.75. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that GLUU is Overweight in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Stephens thinks that GLUU is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.71.

The shares of the company added by 5.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.35 while ending the day at $8.73. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a 2.89% incline from the average session volume which is 4.27 million shares. GLUU had ended its last session trading at $8.31. Glu Mobile Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 213.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 14.20, with a beta of 0.78. Glu Mobile Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GLUU 52-week low price stands at $3.98 while its 52-week high price is $11.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glu Mobile Inc. generated 127.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Glu Mobile Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. SunTrust also rated EVRI as Initiated on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EVRI could surge by 67.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.34% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.5192 and traded between $3.96 and $4.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRI’s 50-day SMA is 4.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.68. The stock has a high of $14.88 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.01%, as 2.99M GLUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.57% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.29, while the P/B ratio is 5.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. bought more EVRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 233,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,237,684 shares of EVRI, with a total valuation of $20,584,357. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,069,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by 8.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,105,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,292 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. which are valued at $16,848,893. In the same vein, Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 200,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,716,662 shares and is now valued at $15,564,985. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Everi Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.