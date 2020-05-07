The Thing That Hid RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s Strength

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares fell to a low of $62.44 before closing at $64.32. Intraday shares traded counted 612201.0, which was 29.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 864.39K. RP’s previous close was $62.80 while the outstanding shares total 99.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 103.12, and a growth ratio of 4.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.42, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 2.57. The RP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.91 and a $65.74 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.42% on 05/06/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company RealPage Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RealPage Inc. (RP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RP, the company has in raw cash 440.48 million on their books with 18.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 635530000 million total, with 525344000 million as their total liabilities.

RP were able to record 265.47 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 57.72 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 316.97 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RealPage Inc. (RP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, RealPage Inc. recorded a total of 254.77 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 111.76 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 143.01 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 99.69M with the revenue now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RP attractive?

In related news, Chairman President & CEO, WINN STEPHEN T sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.91, for a total value of 4,891,321. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman President & CEO, WINN STEPHEN T now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,662,921. Also, EVP, CLO and Secretary, Monk David G sold 62,829 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 53.65 per share, with a total market value of 3,370,932. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Glover Ashley Chaffin now holds 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 145,386. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RealPage Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $69.25.