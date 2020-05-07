Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

The shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynga Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2020, to Buy the ZNGA stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that ZNGA is Overweight in its latest report on January 15, 2020. SunTrust thinks that ZNGA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.35.

The shares of the company added by 4.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.68 while ending the day at $7.95. During the trading session, a total of 36.0 million shares were traded which represents a -68.48% decline from the average session volume which is 21.37 million shares. ZNGA had ended its last session trading at $7.62. Zynga Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 233.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 16.82, with a beta of 0.28. Zynga Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ZNGA 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $7.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zynga Inc. generated 453.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 566.67%. Zynga Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $0.37 and traded between $0.3292 and $0.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTOV’s 50-day SMA is 0.3673 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6615. The stock has a high of $1.12 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 360252.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 73.53%, as 625,146 ZNGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more KTOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 5,437.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 2,066,107 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,104,107 shares of KTOV, with a total valuation of $643,857. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more KTOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,889 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Kitov Pharma Ltd shares by 331.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,747 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,620 shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd which are valued at $9,409. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Kitov Pharma Ltd shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,702 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,463 shares and is now valued at $6,262. Following these latest developments, around 4.67% of Kitov Pharma Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.