Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)

The shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 18, 2015. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Patent Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 12, 2015, to Buy the MARA stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 12, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Midtown Partners was of a view that MARA is Strong Buy in its latest report on October 06, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.08.

The shares of the company added by 15.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.4709 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 8.59 million shares were traded which represents a -1863.54% decline from the average session volume which is 437490.0 shares. MARA had ended its last session trading at $0.45. Marathon Patent Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MARA 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $3.85.

The Marathon Patent Group Inc. generated 694000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1481.82%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Piper Sandler also rated AEL as Upgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that AEL could surge by 27.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.10% to reach $24.67/share. It started the day trading at $19.40 and traded between $17.70 and $17.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEL’s 50-day SMA is 19.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.69. The stock has a high of $34.16 for the year while the low is $9.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.90%, as 2.76M MARA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 771.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 526,308 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,383,588 shares of AEL, with a total valuation of $232,811,454. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,471,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,578,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,518 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company which are valued at $142,484,034. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 624,574 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,679,571 shares and is now valued at $106,775,935. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.