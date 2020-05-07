Ride Out The Next Market Storm With IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)

The shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $295 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IAC/InterActiveCorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the IAC stock while also putting a $245 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $290. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 300. JMP Securities was of a view that IAC is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Aegis Capital thinks that IAC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 300.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $268.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.63.

The shares of the company added by 7.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $232.83 while ending the day at $245.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -22.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. IAC had ended its last session trading at $229.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a market cap of $21.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 52.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 IAC 52-week low price stands at $124.60 while its 52-week high price is $278.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IAC/InterActiveCorp generated 3.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.74%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has the potential to record 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on August 02, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $1.29 and traded between $1.12 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGFV’s 50-day SMA is 1.3025 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3463. The stock has a high of $4.14 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.04%, as 4.46M IAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.29% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 490.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more BGFV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -18,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,542,072 shares of BGFV, with a total valuation of $1,650,017. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more BGFV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,270,274 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL… increased its Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares by 4.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,039,158 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,736 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation which are valued at $1,111,899. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.