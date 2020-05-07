Ride Out The Next Market Storm With FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

The shares of FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 10, 2019. The Industrials company has also assigned a $3 price target. Ascendiant Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FlexShopper Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.80.

The shares of the company added by 11.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.1508 while ending the day at $1.28. During the trading session, a total of 537855.0 shares were traded which represents a -158.68% decline from the average session volume which is 207920.0 shares. FPAY had ended its last session trading at $1.15. FPAY 52-week low price stands at $0.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.22.

The FlexShopper Inc. generated 6.87 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is now rated as Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated TXMD as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that TXMD could surge by 83.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.58% to reach $7.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.41 and traded between $1.24 and $1.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXMD’s 50-day SMA is 1.2315 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3840. The stock has a high of $4.69 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 88.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.03%, as 85.20M FPAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.10% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,935,541 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,239,545 shares of TXMD, with a total valuation of $20,393,918. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TXMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,328,886 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by 5.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,241,263 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -933,577 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. which are valued at $17,215,739. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,947,465 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,175,105 shares and is now valued at $17,145,611. Following these latest developments, around 12.67% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.