Ride Out The Next Market Storm With DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

The shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $76 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DocuSign Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the DOCU stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Wedbush was of a view that DOCU is Outperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DOCU is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 167.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.80.

The shares of the company added by 5.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $110.88 while ending the day at $115.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a 4.5% incline from the average session volume which is 3.12 million shares. DOCU had ended its last session trading at $109.35. DocuSign Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DOCU 52-week low price stands at $43.13 while its 52-week high price is $111.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DocuSign Inc. generated 241.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.0%. DocuSign Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.2599 and traded between $0.22 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBL’s 50-day SMA is 0.3271 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9127. The stock has a high of $1.78 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.23%, as 38.01M DOCU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.06% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CBL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -367,973 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,686,993 shares of CBL, with a total valuation of $4,937,399. Luxor Capital Group LP meanwhile bought more CBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,866,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,460,586 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,538 shares of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. which are valued at $1,692,117. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 164,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,460,652 shares and is now valued at $1,692,130. Following these latest developments, around 11.70% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.