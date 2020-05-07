Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

The shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grubhub Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. DA Davidson was of a view that GRUB is Underperform in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that GRUB is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 20 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $45.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.40.

The shares of the company added by 6.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $47.61 while ending the day at $50.83. During the trading session, a total of 5.69 million shares were traded which represents a -65.46% decline from the average session volume which is 3.44 million shares. GRUB had ended its last session trading at $47.79. Grubhub Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 GRUB 52-week low price stands at $29.35 while its 52-week high price is $80.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Grubhub Inc. generated 375.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 180.95%. Grubhub Inc. has the potential to record -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on June 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.56% to reach $20.04/share. It started the day trading at $12.36 and traded between $10.77 and $10.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSSI’s 50-day SMA is 11.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.59. The stock has a high of $17.50 for the year while the low is $8.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.11%, as 1.25M GRUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.18% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 697.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DSSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 335,845 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,660,881 shares of DSSI, with a total valuation of $19,615,005. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more DSSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,935,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, China Investment Corp. (Investmen… decreased its Diamond S Shipping Inc. shares by 57.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,086,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,499,959 shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. which are valued at $12,834,423. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.