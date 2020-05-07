NYCB Stock: New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Is Still Worth a Bite

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.35, with weekly volatility at 3.62% and ATR at 0.50. The NYCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.19 and a $13.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.49 million, which was 33.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.27M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.52% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.28 before closing at $10.34. NYCB’s previous close was $10.50 while the outstanding shares total 472.89M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.59,.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company New York Community Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

NYCB were able to record 509.75 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -733.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 509.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New York Community Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 450.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.73% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 208.21 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 242.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 472.89M with the revenue now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.77 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NYCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NYCB attractive?

In related news, Director, Savarese Lawrence J. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.20, for a total value of 20,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Savarese Lawrence J. now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,043. Also, Director, Dahya Hanif bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 26.31 per share, with a total market value of 43,148. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

7 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New York Community Bancorp Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NYCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.82.