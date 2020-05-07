Mixed Analyst Attention: TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

The shares of TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCG BDC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Mkt Perform the CGBD stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.34.

The shares of the company added by 10.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.3687 while ending the day at $8.22. During the trading session, a total of 984464.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.1% decline from the average session volume which is 669230.0 shares. CGBD had ended its last session trading at $7.42. CGBD 52-week low price stands at $4.30 while its 52-week high price is $15.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.52%. TCG BDC Inc. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. JP Morgan also rated RIGL as Resumed on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that RIGL could surge by 75.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.65% to reach $7.33/share. It started the day trading at $2.0341 and traded between $1.70 and $1.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIGL’s 50-day SMA is 1.7142 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9987. The stock has a high of $3.10 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.64%, as 15.26M CGBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.08% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more RIGL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -488,793 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,841,064 shares of RIGL, with a total valuation of $35,632,060. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more RIGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,219,327 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,063,391 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 45,189 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $20,378,890. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 877,297 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,525,418 shares and is now valued at $13,299,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.28% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.