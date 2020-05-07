Mixed Analyst Attention: Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shopify Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $600. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 575. Loop Capital was of a view that SHOP is Hold in its latest report on January 16, 2020. Mizuho thinks that SHOP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $591.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 202.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.04.

The shares of the company added by 6.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $669.00 while ending the day at $733.53. During the trading session, a total of 6.89 million shares were traded which represents a -96.98% decline from the average session volume which is 3.5 million shares. SHOP had ended its last session trading at $686.11. Shopify Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.70 SHOP 52-week low price stands at $242.23 while its 52-week high price is $704.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Shopify Inc. generated 649.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 414.29%. Shopify Inc. has the potential to record -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Odeon also rated UE as Initiated on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that UE could surge by 27.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.91% to reach $12.70/share. It started the day trading at $10.26 and traded between $9.16 and $9.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UE’s 50-day SMA is 11.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.12. The stock has a high of $21.74 for the year while the low is $6.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.58%, as 2.93M SHOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Urban Edge Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -79,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,265,483 shares of UE, with a total valuation of $152,108,905. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more UE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,587,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by 6.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,038,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -446,994 shares of Urban Edge Properties which are valued at $53,199,176. In the same vein, Resolution Capital Ltd. decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,883,966 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,883,966 shares and is now valued at $43,027,740. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Urban Edge Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.