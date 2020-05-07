Mixed Analyst Attention: New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

The shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Mountain Finance Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the NMFC stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $14.50. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NMFC is Neutral in its latest report on July 14, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that NMFC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.19.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.148 while ending the day at $7.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 33.64% incline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. NMFC had ended its last session trading at $7.26. NMFC 52-week low price stands at $4.62 while its 52-week high price is $14.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. New Mountain Finance Corporation has the potential to record 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Needham also rated INGN as Upgrade on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that INGN could surge by 39.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.32% to reach $65.00/share. It started the day trading at $48.62 and traded between $39.15 and $39.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INGN’s 50-day SMA is 47.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.22. The stock has a high of $95.59 for the year while the low is $31.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.46%, as 2.02M NMFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.30% of Inogen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.98, while the P/B ratio is 2.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 441.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC bought more INGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC purchasing 8,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,711,837 shares of INGN, with a total valuation of $191,753,499. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more INGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,194,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Inogen Inc. shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,946,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,376 shares of Inogen Inc. which are valued at $100,551,954. In the same vein, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its Inogen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 905,827 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 976,964 shares and is now valued at $50,469,960. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Inogen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.