Mixed Analyst Attention: NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

The shares of NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantKwest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that NK is Sell in its latest report on May 16, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that NK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 342.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.45.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.85 while ending the day at $4.20. During the trading session, a total of 856742.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.17% incline from the average session volume which is 913040.0 shares. NK had ended its last session trading at $3.90. NantKwest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 NK 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $9.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NantKwest Inc. generated 15.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. NantKwest Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Stifel also rated ATCO as Upgrade on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that ATCO could surge by 37.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.35% to reach $10.30/share. It started the day trading at $6.74 and traded between $6.48 and $6.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATCO’s 50-day SMA is 7.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.69. The stock has a high of $14.62 for the year while the low is $5.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.46%, as 2.94M NK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Atlas Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.35% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,155,000 shares of ATCO, with a total valuation of $593,321,950. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ATCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,263,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Atlas Corp. shares by 21.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,347,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 421,707 shares of Atlas Corp. which are valued at $18,054,636. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atlas Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 185,166 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,264,963 shares and is now valued at $17,417,565. Following these latest developments, around 25.43% of Atlas Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.