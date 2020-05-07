Mixed Analyst Attention: Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

The shares of Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intersect ENT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2019, to Neutral the XENT stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Berenberg was of a view that XENT is Hold in its latest report on June 21, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that XENT is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.08.

The shares of the company added by 4.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.94 while ending the day at $12.48. During the trading session, a total of 553025.0 shares were traded which represents a 46.31% incline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. XENT had ended its last session trading at $11.92. Intersect ENT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.90 XENT 52-week low price stands at $5.97 while its 52-week high price is $33.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intersect ENT Inc. generated 20.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Intersect ENT Inc. has the potential to record -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.64% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.37 and traded between $9.70 and $9.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMK’s 50-day SMA is 6.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.79. The stock has a high of $13.49 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.52%, as 2.89M XENT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.95% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 82.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GNMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 42,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,098,008 shares of GNMK, with a total valuation of $33,363,793. Cadian Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more GNMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,733,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by 26.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,137,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,061,112 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $21,167,036. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,414 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,668,296 shares and is now valued at $15,113,380. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.