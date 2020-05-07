Mixed Analyst Attention: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

The shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Buy the HZNP stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Citigroup was of a view that HZNP is Buy in its latest report on May 01, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that HZNP is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is 8.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.02.

The shares of the company added by 13.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $40.00 while ending the day at $42.60. During the trading session, a total of 11.52 million shares were traded which represents a -503.1% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. HZNP had ended its last session trading at $37.38. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company currently has a market cap of $8.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.55, with a beta of 1.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 HZNP 52-week low price stands at $22.69 while its 52-week high price is $39.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.43%. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.17% to reach $14.64/share. It started the day trading at $11.725 and traded between $10.61 and $10.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLN’s 50-day SMA is 12.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.52. The stock has a high of $22.91 for the year while the low is $8.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.84%, as 7.49M HZNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.85% of Olin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,302,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,856,563 shares of OLN, with a total valuation of $255,066,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,213,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Olin Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,108,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -496,273 shares of Olin Corporation which are valued at $176,313,394. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Olin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.