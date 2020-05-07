Mixed Analyst Attention: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

The shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $89 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carvana Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Buy the CVNA stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Evercore ISI was of a view that CVNA is In-line in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that CVNA is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 311.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.54.

The shares of the company added by 5.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $85.1097 while ending the day at $91.15. During the trading session, a total of 4.13 million shares were traded which represents a -11.83% decline from the average session volume which is 3.69 million shares. CVNA had ended its last session trading at $86.00. Carvana Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CVNA 52-week low price stands at $22.16 while its 52-week high price is $115.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carvana Co. generated 118.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.91%. Carvana Co. has the potential to record -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. SunTrust also rated CGEN as Initiated on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that CGEN could surge by 32.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.13% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $14.78 and traded between $13.04 and $13.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 10.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.52. The stock has a high of $15.30 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.69%, as 2.58M CVNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.39% of Compugen Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 149.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 283,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,975,310 shares of CGEN, with a total valuation of $65,160,751. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,699,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Compugen Ltd. which are valued at $7,986,000. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,104 shares and is now valued at $6,875,975. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.