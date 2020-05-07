Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

The shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackBerry Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the TD Securities set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BB is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 25, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that BB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.64.

The shares of the company added by 5.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.30 while ending the day at $4.49. During the trading session, a total of 5.92 million shares were traded which represents a 14.69% incline from the average session volume which is 6.94 million shares. BB had ended its last session trading at $4.27. BlackBerry Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BB 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $9.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlackBerry Limited generated 377.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. BlackBerry Limited has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Citigroup also rated RPAI as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that RPAI could surge by 52.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.97% to reach $10.57/share. It started the day trading at $5.82 and traded between $4.90 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPAI’s 50-day SMA is 6.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.09. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $2.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.27%, as 2.57M BB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RPAI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 339,378 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,705,098 shares of RPAI, with a total valuation of $163,915,357. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RPAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,667,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ensenia Wealth LLC decreased its Retail Properties of America Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,286,148 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. which are valued at $48,009,385. In the same vein, Brookfield Public Securities Grou… decreased its Retail Properties of America Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,756,165 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,756,165 shares and is now valued at $40,099,373. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.