Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

The shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apollo Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Wells Fargo was of a view that AINV is Market Perform in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Citigroup thinks that AINV is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.34.

During the trading session, a total of 509698.0 shares were traded which represents a 54.49% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. AINV had ended its last session trading at $7.96. Apollo Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $569.13 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.02, with a beta of 1.83. AINV 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $18.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.96%. Apollo Investment Corporation has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.61 and traded between $0.40 and $0.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTTR’s 50-day SMA is 0.3251 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3975. The stock has a high of $1.27 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1551414.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -51.36%, as 754,608 AINV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 76.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 70.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more RTTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -17,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 322,804 shares of RTTR, with a total valuation of $86,189. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more RTTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 62.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 91,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,886 shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $24,323. In the same vein, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,103 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 32,103 shares and is now valued at $8,572. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.