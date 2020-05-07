Is There A Value in Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) And Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

The shares of Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vivint Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Buy the VSLR stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. JMP Securities was of a view that VSLR is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on August 08, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that VSLR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.45.

The shares of the company added by 5.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.8026 while ending the day at $6.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a 20.74% incline from the average session volume which is 2.46 million shares. VSLR had ended its last session trading at $6.00. Vivint Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VSLR 52-week low price stands at $3.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.99.

The Vivint Solar Inc. generated 166.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.45%. Vivint Solar Inc. has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.74% to reach $4.20/share. It started the day trading at $0.43 and traded between $0.361 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHAP’s 50-day SMA is 0.4699 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1588. The stock has a high of $6.58 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.43%, as 2.05M VSLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.56% of Chaparral Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.95% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,902,367 shares of CHAP, with a total valuation of $6,534,112. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CHAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,998,417 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its Chaparral Energy Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,890,930 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Chaparral Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,358,737. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.