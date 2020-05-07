Is There A Value in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) And Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

The shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $250 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bio-Techne Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Equal Weight the TECH stock while also putting a $230 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $235. Janney was of a view that TECH is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Stephens thinks that TECH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $241.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.52.

The shares of the company added by 6.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $246.74 while ending the day at $261.63. During the trading session, a total of 520427.0 shares were traded which represents a -98.89% decline from the average session volume which is 261670.0 shares. TECH had ended its last session trading at $246.06. Bio-Techne Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 55.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.21, with a beta of 1.09. Bio-Techne Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 TECH 52-week low price stands at $155.17 while its 52-week high price is $247.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bio-Techne Corporation generated 110.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.93%. Bio-Techne Corporation has the potential to record 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.79% to reach $2.40/share. It started the day trading at $3.58 and traded between $3.32 and $3.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMY’s 50-day SMA is 3.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.19. The stock has a high of $4.54 for the year while the low is $1.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.29%, as 6.86M TECH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more HMY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 1,311,453 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 65,902,282 shares of HMY, with a total valuation of $143,666,975. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more HMY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,345,024 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by 31.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,029,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,104,477 shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited which are valued at $28,403,924. Following these latest developments, around 15.10% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.