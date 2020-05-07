Is There A Value in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) And CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

The shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axcella Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on June 03, 2019, to Outperform the AXLA stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on June 03, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on June 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.72.

The shares of the company added by 16.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.18 while ending the day at $5.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a -3839.43% decline from the average session volume which is 38810.0 shares. AXLA had ended its last session trading at $4.86. Axcella Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.20 AXLA 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Axcella Health Inc. generated 92.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -257.35%. Axcella Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.05% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.51 and traded between $12.48 and $12.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNO’s 50-day SMA is 13.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.90. The stock has a high of $20.93 for the year while the low is $8.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.30%, as 4.45M AXLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of CNO Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CNO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -760,153 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,543,929 shares of CNO, with a total valuation of $204,979,280. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CNO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $172,734,925 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CNO Financial Group Inc. shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,152,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -125,728 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $138,179,611. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its CNO Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,527,458 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,298,324 shares and is now valued at $102,816,234. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CNO Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.