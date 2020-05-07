Is There A Value in AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) And BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

The shares of AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $1.15 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AutoWeb Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2019, to Buy the AUTO stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 134.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.09.

The shares of the company added by 35.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.87 while ending the day at $1.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -1562.97% decline from the average session volume which is 86770.0 shares. AUTO had ended its last session trading at $0.86. AutoWeb Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AUTO 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AutoWeb Inc. generated 5.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.78%. AutoWeb Inc. has the potential to record -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.73% to reach $23.90/share. It started the day trading at $17.99 and traded between $16.49 and $16.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKU’s 50-day SMA is 21.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.73. The stock has a high of $37.60 for the year while the low is $14.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.83%, as 1.43M AUTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of BankUnited Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BKU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -150,125 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,778,604 shares of BKU, with a total valuation of $164,159,895. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more BKU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,552,749 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BankUnited Inc. shares by 1.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,602,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,813 shares of BankUnited Inc. which are valued at $86,071,481. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its BankUnited Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 224,406 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,347,608 shares and is now valued at $81,300,270. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of BankUnited Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.