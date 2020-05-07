Is There A Value in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) And Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

The shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $27 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMC Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to In-line the AMCX stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Underperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Imperial Capital was of a view that AMCX is Underperform in its latest report on November 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AMCX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.38.

The shares of the company added by 4.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $22.87 while ending the day at $24.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -29.46% decline from the average session volume which is 949800.0 shares. AMCX had ended its last session trading at $22.87. AMC Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 AMCX 52-week low price stands at $19.62 while its 52-week high price is $57.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AMC Networks Inc. generated 704.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -76.87%. AMC Networks Inc. has the potential to record 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Maxim Group also rated AGRX as Initiated on November 29, 2018, with its price target of $3 suggesting that AGRX could surge by 68.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.07% to reach $7.80/share. It started the day trading at $2.6494 and traded between $2.14 and $2.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGRX’s 50-day SMA is 2.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.02. The stock has a high of $4.77 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.24%, as 1.88M AMCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.65% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more AGRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,919,925 shares of AGRX, with a total valuation of $29,611,061. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,074,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares by 13.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,605,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 301,463 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,845,678. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 300,127 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,249,047 shares and is now valued at $2,323,227. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.