Is Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Still Worth A Bite?

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) previous close was $9.48 while the outstanding shares total 41.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.93. LCI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -21.04% on 05/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.47 before closing at $7.49. Intraday shares traded counted 951801.0, which was -47.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 645.55K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.23, with weekly volatility at 5.53% and ATR at 0.54. The LCI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.16 and a $15.52 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Lannett Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $388.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LCI, the company has in raw cash 119.18 million on their books with 103.79 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 449179000 million total, with 229769000 million as their total liabilities.

LCI were able to record 38.92 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -21.07 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 47.71 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Lannett Company Inc. (LCI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Lannett Company Inc. recorded a total of 136.11 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -42.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 94.82 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 41.29 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.03M with the revenue now reading 0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LCI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LCI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Crew Timothy C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.99, for a total value of 17,980. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, PAONESSA ALBERT III now sold 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 203,085. Also, Director, PAONESSA ALBERT III sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.30 per share, with a total market value of 119,295. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LEPORE PATRICK G now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 245,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lannett Company Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LCI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.75.