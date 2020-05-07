Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)?

The shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SunPower Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Neutral the SPWR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. Goldman was of a view that SPWR is Buy in its latest report on June 18, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SPWR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.59.

The shares of the company added by 4.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.2228 while ending the day at $7.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.59 million shares were traded which represents a 44.69% incline from the average session volume which is 4.69 million shares. SPWR had ended its last session trading at $7.20. SunPower Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 101.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SPWR 52-week low price stands at $4.03 while its 52-week high price is $16.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SunPower Corporation generated 449.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 336.84%. SunPower Corporation has the potential to record -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 21, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.70% to reach $40.54/share. It started the day trading at $4.12 and traded between $3.18 and $3.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEDU’s 50-day SMA is 3.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.03. The stock has a high of $5.36 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.80%, as 1.13M SPWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.60% of Tarena International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 473.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 282.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davis Selected Advisers LP sold more TEDU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davis Selected Advisers LP selling -47,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,048,979 shares of TEDU, with a total valuation of $15,507,590.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tarena International Inc. shares by 11.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,049,699 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,510 shares of Tarena International Inc. which are valued at $4,020,347. Following these latest developments, around 18.94% of Tarena International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.