Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY), Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)?

The shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.10 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 06, 2018, to Buy the NBY stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Laidlaw Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2017. That day the Laidlaw set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on June 05, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. Laidlaw was of a view that NBY is Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that NBY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 389.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.84.

The shares of the company added by 15.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.12. During the trading session, a total of 6.6 million shares were traded which represents a -68.0% decline from the average session volume which is 3.93 million shares. NBY had ended its last session trading at $0.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NBY 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $4.04.

The NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 6.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -84.62%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated VMC as Upgrade on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $150 suggesting that VMC could surge by 19.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $108.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.15% to reach $125.08/share. It started the day trading at $111.335 and traded between $99.76 and $100.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VMC’s 50-day SMA is 107.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 133.82. The stock has a high of $152.49 for the year while the low is $65.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.64%, as 2.11M NBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of Vulcan Materials Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.50, while the P/B ratio is 2.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 87,646 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,615,680 shares of VMC, with a total valuation of $1,579,516,538. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more VMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,205,315,517 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vulcan Materials Company shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,472,523 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -57,346 shares of Vulcan Materials Company which are valued at $699,485,561. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Vulcan Materials Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 319,217 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,661,582 shares and is now valued at $611,847,167. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Vulcan Materials Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.