Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH), Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.14.

The shares of the company added by 26.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.3553 while ending the day at $1.42. During the trading session, a total of 15.18 million shares were traded which represents a -42084.37% decline from the average session volume which is 35980.0 shares. CPSH had ended its last session trading at $1.12. CPS Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CPSH 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $2.39.

The CPS Technologies Corporation generated 134000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Wells Fargo also rated WES as Downgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that WES could surge by 33.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.85% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.24 and traded between $7.01 and $7.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WES’s 50-day SMA is 6.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.83. The stock has a high of $31.99 for the year while the low is $2.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.32%, as 7.85M CPSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more WES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -139,669 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,153,629 shares of WES, with a total valuation of $78,257,758. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more WES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,648,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by 7.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,386,554 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,133,276 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $49,852,435. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,340,899 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,042,380 shares and is now valued at $42,257,311. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Western Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.