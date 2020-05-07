Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)?

The shares of Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $65 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Catalent Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $56. Jefferies was of a view that CTLT is Buy in its latest report on June 21, 2019. UBS thinks that CTLT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $74.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.79.

The shares of the company added by 5.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $68.28 while ending the day at $71.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -20.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. CTLT had ended its last session trading at $67.89. Catalent Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.77, with a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CTLT 52-week low price stands at $31.04 while its 52-week high price is $69.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Catalent Inc. generated 608.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.3%. Catalent Inc. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.45% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.31 and traded between $0.27 and $0.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VISL’s 50-day SMA is 0.1849 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4227. The stock has a high of $8.00 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.71%, as 3.36M CTLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.30% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 20.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Iroquois Capital Management LLC bought more VISL shares, increasing its portfolio by 240.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Iroquois Capital Management LLC purchasing 3,741,961 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,300,719 shares of VISL, with a total valuation of $927,626. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more VISL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,795 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Vislink Technologies Inc. shares by 212.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 93,874 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,791 shares of Vislink Technologies Inc. which are valued at $16,428. Following these latest developments, around 0.26% of Vislink Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.