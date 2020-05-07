Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX), International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.63.

The shares of the company added by 11.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.47 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 684245.0 shares were traded which represents a -393.4% decline from the average session volume which is 138680.0 shares. APEX had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Apex Global Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 APEX 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $2.82.

The Apex Global Brands Inc. generated 1.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.33%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32.50. BTIG Research also rated INSW as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that INSW could surge by 40.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.64% to reach $35.19/share. It started the day trading at $22.96 and traded between $20.70 and $20.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSW’s 50-day SMA is 22.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.61. The stock has a high of $31.39 for the year while the low is $14.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 972478.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.85%, as 740,542 APEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of International Seaways Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 582.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.98% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cyrus Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,003,576 shares of INSW, with a total valuation of $95,645,431. Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA meanwhile bought more INSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,555,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its International Seaways Inc. shares by 28.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,865,321 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -739,038 shares of International Seaways Inc. which are valued at $44,562,519. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its International Seaways Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,311 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,802,693 shares and is now valued at $43,066,336. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of International Seaways Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.