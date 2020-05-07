Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)?

The shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $149 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nexstar Media Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Market Perform the NXST stock while also putting a $113 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $120. Gabelli & Co was of a view that NXST is Buy in its latest report on November 27, 2018. Noble Financial thinks that NXST is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $116.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.71.

The shares of the company added by 10.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $66.39 while ending the day at $72.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -52.19% decline from the average session volume which is 863040.0 shares. NXST had ended its last session trading at $65.26. Nexstar Media Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 NXST 52-week low price stands at $43.37 while its 52-week high price is $133.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nexstar Media Group Inc. generated 248.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Nexstar Media Group Inc. has the potential to record 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.72% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.79 and traded between $6.07 and $6.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRE’s 50-day SMA is 6.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.60. The stock has a high of $16.97 for the year while the low is $3.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.34%, as 5.81M NXST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.58% of Green Plains Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 732.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more GPRE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -239,765 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,939,459 shares of GPRE, with a total valuation of $23,956,376. Mangrove Partners meanwhile sold more GPRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,997,984 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,182,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,684 shares of Green Plains Inc. which are valued at $15,437,186. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Green Plains Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 175,486 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,944,449 shares and is now valued at $14,280,578. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Green Plains Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.