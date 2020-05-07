Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)?

The shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $87 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Match Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Neutral the MTCH stock while also putting a $95 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on December 23, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. Oppenheimer was of a view that MTCH is Outperform in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Nomura thinks that MTCH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $87.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.04.

The shares of the company added by 9.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $82.84 while ending the day at $87.35. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a -11.96% decline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. MTCH had ended its last session trading at $80.10. Match Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 47.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.58, with a beta of 0.52. Match Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MTCH 52-week low price stands at $44.74 while its 52-week high price is $95.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Match Group Inc. generated 465.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.26%. Match Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) is now rated as Hold. Imperial Capital also rated NOG as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that NOG could surge by 51.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.08% to reach $1.45/share. It started the day trading at $0.79 and traded between $0.70 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.8619 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6301. The stock has a high of $2.45 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.23%, as 36.91M MTCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.28% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP bought more NOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP purchasing 621,412 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,675,937 shares of NOG, with a total valuation of $20,338,146. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,275,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by 1.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,672,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -292,405 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. which are valued at $12,380,005. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 956,736 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,587,767 shares and is now valued at $9,008,690. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.