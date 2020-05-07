Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)?

The shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that FPRX is Market Perform in its latest report on June 03, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that FPRX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.27.

The shares of the company added by 5.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.18 while ending the day at $3.50. During the trading session, a total of 684610.0 shares were traded which represents a -91.96% decline from the average session volume which is 356640.0 shares. FPRX had ended its last session trading at $3.33. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 FPRX 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $11.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. generated 55.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.61%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.53% to reach $14.98/share. It started the day trading at $15.96 and traded between $13.39 and $13.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXY’s 50-day SMA is 16.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.10. The stock has a high of $60.73 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 77.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.53%, as 73.57M FPRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.30% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 41.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 1,425,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 89,662,134 shares of OXY, with a total valuation of $1,038,287,512. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $834,779,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by 4.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 45,365,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,884,804 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $525,328,495. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 291,897 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 43,826,571 shares and is now valued at $507,511,692. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.